CAMP OF THE WILD
HARLAN -- Day one of Camp Wilderness at Prairie Rose State Park had participants learn how to identify animals with skulls and furs as well as learn about the wildlife around the park. The event is one of 14 across many state parks in Iowa, put on by the University of Iowa, which hopes to expand the number of events to 20 next year.
