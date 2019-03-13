Can’t pray this situation away, says Mahoney

HARLAN – Bob Mahoney says let the school board do its job.

You can’t pray this situation away, quit cornering board members at the grocery store or showing up unannounced at their home, and be patient while awaiting the truth to come out, he said.

“Why are folks still attending school board meetings only to complain about the independent investigation?,” he asked Monday, March 4 in addressing the school board and an audience of roughly 45, about 35 of them teachers.

“Don’t they want the truth?,” he asked.

Mahoney, a substitute teacher at HCS and AHSTW and a retired military veteran who served 25 years in the U.S. Navy, was one of two who spoke at the board meeting -- the other being frequent contributor Larry Trickel.