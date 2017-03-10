Candidates file for office; November ballot finalized

COUNTY – There will be contested races in a number of Shelby County communities in this year’s November 7 general election after interested individuals turned in their nomination papers for municipal office by last Thursday’s deadline.

In Harlan, outgoing Mayor Kate Kohorst, who was appointed to fill the term of Gene Gettys, Jr. after he was hired as city administrator, has opted not to seek re-election saying she had planned to fill the seat until this next election. In her place likely will be Mike Kolbe, currently a councilperson in ward 3, who has filed papers to serve as Harlan mayor.

Other incumbents filing papers to serve on Harlan City Council were Sharon Kroger for an at-large position and Jay Christensen in ward 1. Challenging Kroger will be Phillip Perkins, and Larry Trickel and Jeanna Rudolph will challenge to fill the ward 3 council seat being vacated by Kolbe.

