CANDIDATES FORUM
HARLAN -- Approximately 25 people turned out for a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry-sponsored Candidates Forum to meet local and state candidates running for office. Watch the Harlan Newspapers for full election coverage in early November.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95