CANDY CANE PROJECT
HARLAN -- Ron Chamberlain and volunteers distributed candy canes with the candy cane legend story attached during the Santa in the Cabins event at the Shelby County Museum Thursday night. Chamberlain and his volunteers have given out 8,600 candy canes this holiday season.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95