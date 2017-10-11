Capital Improvement Levy on ballot in Elk Horn
ELK HORN -- Elk Horn residents will head to the polls today to cast ballots on an issue the city is proposing to establish a capital improvement reserve fund and levy a tax not to exceed 67.5 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation for the purpose of maintenance and repair of the swimming pool and maintenance and construction of municipal buildings.
The levy would be in effect for 10 years.
