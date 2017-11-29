Car bursts into flames Tuesday night; victim dies

HARLAN -- The remains of a body were discovered in a vehicle in southwest Harlan late Tuesday night, Nov. 28 following an explosion and vehicle fire in the back yard of a residence along Ridgeway Drive.

Shelby County Sheriff reports indicate at approximately 11:18 p.m., the Harlan Police Department, Medivac Ambulance and the sheriff’s office were dispatched to 4025 Ridgeway Dr. on a report of an explosion and fire. When officers arrived they located a vehicle next to a shed in the back yard, both fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the vehicle.

The remains are being sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

See the 37-second video by Steve Mores at: https://youtu.be/jmz7BVCXqXs

