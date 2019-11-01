Card shower planned in honor of Rev. Dick Krambeck
CRESTON -- Rev. Dick Krambeck celebrated his 80th birthday on January 7. His family is planning a card shower in his honor. Cards will reach him if sent to 1400 N. Cherry Street, Creston, IA 50801.
Rev. Krambeck served United Methodist Churches in Shelby, Tennant and Persia from 1975-1979.
