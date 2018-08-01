Carstens 1880 Farmstead hosts annual meeting
SHELBY -- Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc. will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, January 9 at the Shelby Community Hall in Shelby at 7:30 p.m.
An election for positions on the board of directors will be held.
