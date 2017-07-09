Carstens Farm Days set for Sept. 9-10

SHELBY - Iowa farm history will come to life September 9-10 at Carstens Farm during the 35th Annual Carstens Farm Days. Threshing, sawmill operations, crafters and vendors, a quilt show and of course, tractors.

The Farm abounds with something for everyone throughout the weekend.



Horse, steam and gas power

Come see steam engines powering antique threshing machines, antique machinery, a parade, crafts, and entertainment. More than 200 restored antique tractors will be on display.

The original Carstens farm buildings will be open for tours. The buildings will be alive with demonstrations that will bring back memories for older visitors and teach valuable history lessons to young people.



Food for all

An evening pork loin sandwich dinner will be hosted by the Shelby Stone Arch Trail Committee. Proceeds of the Friday evening dinner will go to the trail committee.

All good days begin with a good breakfast and to start Farm Days off right, a pancake breakfast is planned at 6:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Snacks and lunch options will also be available. Various non-profit local groups will be offering refreshments and desserts all weekend.