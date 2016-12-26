Carter, Hervey thanked for service

COUNTY – Outgoing Shelby County Auditor Marsha Carter and outgoing sheriff Mark Hervey received high praise from the county’s board of supervisors this week, who thanked both for their long-time service to the citizens.

Hervey and Carter’s reigns will end December 31. Supervisor Chairman Roger Schmitz said, “On behalf of the board and all of Shelby County, we want to thank (Mark) for his 42 years of service. We really appreciate it.”

Schmitz called Carter the board’s right arm. “To this board, especially for me the last 14 years, (Marsha) has been probably the best help anybody could ever have, and I really appreciate it.”