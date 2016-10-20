Carter, Maxwell make their pitches to voters

HARLAN – Challenger Mark Maxwell says he’ll bring a fresh perspective with new ideas to the office of county auditor, while incumbent and long-time auditor Marsha Carter touts her years of service, accounting background, budgeting expertise and history of cooperation, communication and success as keys to providing her another term in office.

That’s what the two candidates for office brought to the table at a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry-sponsored candidates’ forum Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Harlan Community High School.

Approximately 50 people turned out for the event to hear the candidate views. Carter and Maxwell square off in the November 8 election – Carter on the Democratic ticket and Maxwell on the Republican ballot. The winner will take the oath of office January 2, 2017.