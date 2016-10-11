Cash in a Flash offers $1,200 in gift certificates
REGIONAL -- The Harlan Newspapers is again teaming up with area merchants to give away $1,200 in gift certificates this holiday season. Simply find the announcement inside the Harlan Tribune or PennySaver each of the next five weeks for details, complete the registration form and deliver to the Harlan Newspapers office. Winners will be drawn each Monday, Nov. 14 - Dec. 12.
All winners will be notified with a phone call, and published in the following week’s Harlan Tribune.
In all, twelve $100 gift certificates will be awarded, valid at these participating merchants only:
• Nelson Farm Supply • Do-It Best Harlan Hardware • Floral Elegance & Gifts • Fareway • The Fourth Generation • Bauer’s Shoes • Hineline Home Furnishings • Farm Service Coop Computers • Iowa Wines & More • Hy-Vee • The Harlan Flower Barn- Harlan Men’s Apparel • Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
