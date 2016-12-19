Castro death elicits memory of Havana explosion

HARLAN – The recent death of former Cuban president Fidel Castro brings back memories of a particularly interesting story involving Castro, an Omaha man who happens to be friends with Ray Buman of Harlan, and a seized camera after a 1960 international incident in Havana.

Castro died November 25 at 90 years old, and his death has created headlines in recent weeks. He ruled Cuba for approximately 50 years before his brother, Raul, took over back in 2008.