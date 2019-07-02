CATTLEMAN OF THE YEAR!

Cattlemen efforts continue to grow with $512,750 donated for scholarships/loans since 2009

DEFIANCE - The prime rib was cooked and seasoned to perfection, the parish hall filled to the brim (estimated 700 guests) and the annual Cattlemen’s banquet was the place to be for great food, an outstanding community auction and friendship.

The overflow crowd was served prime rib with all the fixings in a little more than an hour and that feat could only be topped by an announcement from cattlemen vice president Kevin Goshorn.

Goshorn said, “Over the last nine years we’ve given 226 $1,000 academic scholarships, awarded 26 heifer scholarships in the amount of $39,150 and interest free loans in the amount of $156,600.

“That’s a total of $421,750 in scholarships and interest free loans given back to the youth of our communities.”

He said over the last three years alone, the Cattlemen have given out 81 $1,000 academic scholarships, $13,200 in Heifer Scholarships and $76,800 in interest free loans for a three year total of $171,000 in scholarships and interest free loans.

With final results from the 2019 banquet showing the trophy and community auction raised approximately $91,000 -- that now puts the 10-year total to $512,750 raised.

Funds raised go toward the Shelby County Fair trophy awards, college scholarships, heifer scholarship programs, beef promotions and banquet expenses.

Great event

Cattlemen president Tim Graeve repeated his annual thanks to everyone, “It was another extremely successful night and is a reflection of the pride and ownership that we have as a county.