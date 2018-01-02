Cattlemen’s annual banquet set for Feb. 3
PANAMA -- The Shelby County Cattlemen’s annual banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at St. Mary’s Hall in Panama.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. (prime rib), the annual meeting plus the trophy and scholarship fund auction to follow.
Tickets are available at the door or from any board member.
All are invited to attend.
