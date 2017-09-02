Cattlemen have donated $313,250 since 2010 for scholarships/loans

DEFIANCE - Each year the annual Cattlemen’s banquet is the place to be for great food, an outstanding community auction and friendship. This year was no different as St. Peter’s Parish Center in Defiance was again packed as more than 700 area residents and cattlemen attended the event.

The overflow crowd was served a New York strip loin dinner in just over an hour and that feat could only be topped by the announcement from cattlemen vice president Kevin Goshorn that in the past seven years $313,250 in student and heifer scholarships and interest free heifer loans had been given out by the organization.