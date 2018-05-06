Celebrate history at Log Cabin Day, Sunday

HARLAN -- Have you ever see a Ben Franklin re-enactor and a tomahawk thrower in the same place? The Shelby County Historical Society's Log Cabin Day provides exactly that.

Log Cabin Day will take place on Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

"It's a community event with entertainment,vendors, crafters and there are some Civil War re-enactors coming this year, all to get people involved with everything the museum has to offer," Sarah McDonald, an organizer of the event and the new executive director of the museum, said.

Log Cabin Day is named after the historic John A. McIntosh Log Cabin, that was built in 1857 and is on display at the museum.

From 12-2 p.m. Pippa White, a professional storyteller, will present "Far as The Eye Can See." This is a performance about "the prairie and its people: the early pioneers who crossed it, the later pioneers who settled it, the brave people of the Dust Bowl, and the Native American people who struggled to keep the prairie that once belonged only to them," according to White's website.

From 12-3 p.m. there will be entertainment that includes broom makers, Civil War re-enactors, tours of the log cabins, and musicians.

Joy Hansen will perform pop folk music, Bob and Kristie Black will perform in the genre of bluegrass, and a cigar box musician, John Bolton, will also be performing during the day.

