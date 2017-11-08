Celebrating “86”
SHELBY -- Bobby socks and saddle shoes. A can of Green River down at The Chatterbox. Playing volleyball over telephone lines.
This is what life looked like for Norma “Jeanie” Kiesel when she was growing up as a teenager in Avoca during the 1940s. These were the times when her classmates didn’t have cars and she wasn’t allowed to wear pants to school.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95