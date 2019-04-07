CELEBRATING 150 YEARS
AVOCA -- Starting on Wednesday, July 3 Avoca will be celebrating its 150-year anniversary of establishment. The four-day event will conclude on Saturday, July 6 with music by the Jay Clyde Band at the Exchange.
During this celebration Avoca will hold a number of events including bingo, Ollie the Trolly, numerous food vendors, railway presentations, parades, a beard growing competition, live music, tractor show, games, the opening of Avoca’s time capsule, and much more.
