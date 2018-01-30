Celebrating Catholic Education

HARLAN – Shelby County Catholic School, along with other Catholic schools across the nation, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week January 28-February 3.

Catholic Schools Week is an annual observance meant to highlight the value of Catholic education and its contributions to communities and the nation.

The new theme for this year is Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed, and it encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country. Not only are schools teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities, the educators are growing with them. In Catholic schools, all are learners, servants and leaders. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work and succeed.

Shelby County Catholic School’s mission statement – Shelby County Catholic School, growing in faith with Jesus, is a family oriented school committed to academic excellence – highlights the school’s constant striving to provide a faith-based and academically challenging curriculum.

Catholic schools throughout Iowa and the nation will observe the week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through the events, schools are focusing on the value Catholic education brings to young people, as well as the communities they serve.

