CELEBRATING CATHOLIC SCHOOLS!
COUNTY -- Stephen Fah (right) reads with Barrett Kaufman at the Shelby County Catholic School Tuesday during Catholic Schools Week. The sixth grade and second grade reading activity was just one of the activities honoring the late Marilyn Fox, who had been a teacher and librarian at SCCS.
