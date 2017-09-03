Home / Home
Students are all smiles at the activities they have had during the week -- front L to R -- Jett Sondag and Phoenix Brewer. Back L to R -- Vivian Schleimer, Caiden Hicks, Sidney Blenkinsop, Carmela Garcia and Brie Nelson. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

Celebrating Dr. Seuss with Wacky Wednesday!

Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools elementary students had fun this week participating in Read Across America Week, celebrated in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2.  
    Students had fun dressing up in character and reading during the week.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here