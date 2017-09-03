Celebrating Dr. Seuss with Wacky Wednesday!
HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools elementary students had fun this week participating in Read Across America Week, celebrated in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2.
Students had fun dressing up in character and reading during the week.
