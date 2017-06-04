Chadwick state runner-up in spelling bee

AMES -- Kassidy Chadwick, a seventh-grader from Exira-EHK Community School District, finished in a tie as state runner-up in the Scripps State of Iowa Spelling Bee Contest, held March 25 at Iowa State University. The spelling bee was sponsored by the ISU Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Kassidy is the daughter of Jared and Hollie Wedemeyer of Elk Horn and Kris Chadwick of Harlan.

The word that she misspelled in the final round was Contiguous.

“The spelling bee was a learning experience which I was very excited to make it to the final round,” said Kassidy. The champion will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the spelling bee program is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.

“I am very proud of Kassidy for placing a tie for state runner-up at Scripps Spelling Bee Finals and representing Exira-EHK Schools,” said Lisa Dreier, TAG Instructor. “She was amazing and was so close to being the champion who gets to compete in our nation’s capital. Congratulations goes out to Kassidy as she was also celebrating her 13th birthday the day of the Bee.”