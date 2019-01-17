Chamber accepting nominations for Citizen/Volunteer of the Year

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry currently is soliciting nominations for its Citizen/Volunteer of the Year award.

The award will be presented at the 2019 Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Award Banquet on Friday, Feb. 8.

Qualifications for the nominees include that the candidate must be a resident of Shelby County for at least one year; the individual must have achieved excellence in service to the community and county; and the individual must demonstrate a commitment to the community and county.

