Chamber accepts votes for Business of the Year
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards Banquet and Auction Fundraiser will be held Friday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Harlan Golf & Country Club.
As part of the event, a number of award winners will be recognized including Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Citizen/Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit of the Year for Shelby County.
