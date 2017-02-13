Chamber accepts votes for Business of the Year

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards Banquet and Auction Fundraiser will be held Friday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Harlan Golf & Country Club.

As part of the event, a number of award winners will be recognized including Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Citizen/Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit of the Year for Shelby County.