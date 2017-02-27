Chamber awards finalists announced

COUNTY -- The finalists for the 2017 Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards have been announced, as follows:

• Business of the Year: Milk & Honey, 4 Seasons Travel, Beauty N the Beast.

• New Business of the Year: Living Well Home Care and American Wealth Group.

• Non-Profit Business of the Year: Salem Lutheran Homes and Rehabilitation Center, and West Central Community Action.

• Citizen/Volunteer of the Year: Roger Schmitz, Denny Siemers and Linda Goos.

Finalists will be announced at the awards banquet Friday, Feb. 24 at the Harlan Golf and Country Club. Tickets are still available for anyone to attend the annual awards banquet.