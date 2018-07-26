Chamber hosting meeting with housing developer

HARLAN – An Ankeny firm will be the headliner at an open town hall in Harlan tonight for anyone interested in building a new home in the future in Shelby County.

Classic Builders representatives will be available at 6 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, July 24, at the C.G. Therkildsen Center to answer questions about the firm and its project. The meeting is being hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It’s one of a number of local efforts to increase needed housing in Shelby County.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Todd Valline said the meeting is for anyone who may be considering building a home in the county. Classic Builders is a home construction firm whose program is based on finding a minimum of five individuals who want to build a new home.

