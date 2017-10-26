Character Counts! at Harlan Community Schools

HARLAN – The elementary schools at Harlan Community celebrated Character Counts Week this week. Elementary School Counselor Courtney King-Crum said as October is a busy month, the schools have once again decided to combine Red Ribbon Week activities with character counts week in a joint celebration. Red Ribbon Week promotes a healthy drug-free lifestyle while Character Counts Week celebrates positive character.

“This is a chance for schools and districts to celebrate positive relationships among their students and to promote positive school culture,” she said. “The Josephson Institute for Youth Ethics has broken character education down into six pillars: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. In guidance class, students have been learning about making healthy choices along with the pillars of character.

“Character Counts and the six pillars of character is a theme for the entire school year and students will be learning and practicing the six pillars of character all year.” The students had fun this week with a number of dress up days including Pajama Day on Monday; Red, White and Blue Day on Tuesday; Team Day on Wednesday; and Colors of Character Day on Thursday (various colors for each character pillar).