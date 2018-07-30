Cheering on the Cyclones
DES MOINES -- Fans were on hand cheering on the HCHS Cyclone baseball team to a 5-4 win over Boone Tuesday evening.
The Cyclones advanced to the semi-finals of the tourney and take on Waverly-Shell Rock today at 11 a.m. at Principal Park in Des Moines.
See sports pages today for highlights from the quarterfinal game vs. Boone and a preview of the semi-final contest. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95