Cheering on the Cyclones

DES MOINES -- Fans were on hand cheering on the HCHS Cyclone baseball team to a 5-4 win over Boone Tuesday evening.

The Cyclones advanced to the semi-finals of the tourney and take on Waverly-Shell Rock today at 11 a.m. at Principal Park in Des Moines.

See sports pages today for highlights from the quarterfinal game vs. Boone and a preview of the semi-final contest. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)