L to R -- Vanessa Gunderson, Lexi Larsen, Lexie Holloway and Ashley Hall.

Cheering on the Cyclones

Mon, 07/30/2018 - 4:34pm admin

DES MOINES -- Fans were on hand cheering on the HCHS Cyclone baseball team to a 5-4 win over Boone Tuesday evening.
    The Cyclones advanced to the semi-finals of the tourney and take on Waverly-Shell Rock today at 11 a.m. at Principal Park in Des Moines.
    See sports pages today for highlights from the quarterfinal game vs. Boone and a preview of the semi-final contest.  (Photo by Mike Oeffner)

