Cheese sandwich, carrots, milk for students with negative school lunch balance

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools made an announcement last week regarding students who have negative lunch balances.

“Beginning May 1, anyone with a negative lunch balance of $10.00 or more will be given a cheese sandwich, carrots, and a carton of white milk. This will still be charged to your account. To ensure a hot meal for your student(s), please make sure your family lunch account is up to date and all charges are taken care of.”

