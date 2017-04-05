Cheese sandwich, carrots, milk for students with negative school lunch balance
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools made an announcement last week regarding students who have negative lunch balances.
“Beginning May 1, anyone with a negative lunch balance of $10.00 or more will be given a cheese sandwich, carrots, and a carton of white milk. This will still be charged to your account. To ensure a hot meal for your student(s), please make sure your family lunch account is up to date and all charges are taken care of.”
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95