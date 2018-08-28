Chicken facility proposed north of Earling; public hearing planned

EARLING – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 11 regarding a construction permit application for a chicken confinement feeding operation.

Grove Ridge Poultry LLC has submitted an application to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the proposed construction of four new 47,500 head broiler chicken confinement buildings. The location is Section 12 of Grove Township.

As required, the county will score the applicant’s Master Matrix and submit the scoring and recommendation regarding the application to the DNR. The recommendation and score must be received by the DNR no later than September 17. The board can submit comments from the public to the DNR as well. The public is invited to the public hearing.

The Master Matrix is a process whereby a county can score a proposed project with 44 criteria which further describe the potential site of a confinement facility, allowing for any confinement to adhere to higher standards than required by law. Such standards might include greater separation distances to objects or a more conservative manure management plan.