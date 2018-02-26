CHRISTENSEN CITIZEN OF THE YEAR!

New Business of the Year - Shelby County Physical Therapy

HARLAN – Long-time Harlan resident Lori Christensen was honored as Shelby County’s Citizen of the Year at ceremonies held last week in Harlan.

Approximately 175 people turned out Friday night, Feb. 16 for the annual Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s awards banquet, paying tribute to the volunteers and businesses that make Shelby County special every year.

Christensen, graphic design manager at the Harlan Newspapers, was among nine individuals nominated for the community’s top award, and was honored for her years of service to Shelby County – serving on various boards, committees and groups, and spearheading the annual October Harvest Fest celebration each year.

Besides Citizen of the Year, a number of other awards were presented including the Harlan Newspapers as Business of the Year, Shelby County Community Outreach as Non-Profit Business of the Year, and Shelby County Physical Therapy as New Business of the Year.

