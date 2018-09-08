Christensen honored to be new Iowa Supreme Court Justice

DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds chose Fourth Judicial District Judge Susan Christensen of Harlan to serve on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Last week Reynolds announced Christensen as her choice during a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol. Christensen will be filling the vacancy created when Justice Bruce Zager retires on Monday, Sept. 3.

“Honored and humbled to be appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court by Iowa’s first female governor,” Christensen said. “To my soon new colleagues on the Iowa Supreme Court, I look forward to working with you — and dusting off the ladies’ room,” Christensen said.

First female judge since Ternus

Christensen, 56, will be the first female in the Iowa Supreme Court since Chief Justice Marsha Ternus. Iowa was the only state in the country in 2018 to have an all-male supreme court, according to the Des Moines Register.

“I believe Judge Christensen will bring ... heart to the Supreme Court,” Reynolds said, noting that “there will once again be a woman’s voice on the Supreme Court,” according to the Daily Nonpareil.

Christensen was born and raised in Harlan. She practiced law here for 16 years before becoming a district associate judge in 2007 and a district court judge in 2011.

Christensen graduated from the Creighton University Law School and received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Judson College in Elgin, IL.

Reynolds praised Christensen’s rural roots and said Christensen understands how the Iowa Supreme Court’s decisions affect Iowans across the state, according to the Des Moines Register.