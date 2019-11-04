Christensen-Keane wed
Christensen and Jackson Francis Keane both of Westphalia exchanged marriage vows on February 2, 2019 at St. Mary’s of Assumption Catholic Church in Panama. Father David Smith performed the 2:30 p.m. double ring ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Brian R. Christensen, Harlan; and Brenda S. Johnson, Harlan. Parents of the groom are Kelly J. Keane, Panama, and the late Mark Keane.
