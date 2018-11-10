Christmas Light Work Day Oct. 14
HARLAN -- Volunteers are needed to check bulbs on Christmas lights that will be installed throughout town this holiday season!
Meet at the old water plant behind the former Harlan Municipal Utilities building at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95