Christmas lighting project gaining steam

HARLAN – City officials here have given the okay to a Christmas lighting project that will illuminate the trail in Pioneer Park with decorative trees this holiday season.

The Harlan City Council this month voted unanimously to work closely with the community’s new Harlan Christmas Light Celebration Committee in lighting up the city this December, including along the park’s sidewalks.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said although details are still in the works, the project looks to be a good one. “(The committee) is recommending displays along the trail where specific community groups want to help make us a wonderful town for Christmas,” Gettys said, “enhancing even beyond where we are today.”

