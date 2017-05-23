Chuck Long honored guest at wellness center’s fitness day

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center and Petersen Family Wellness Center will celebrate the 24th Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day (NSHFD) on Wednesday, May 31 with honored guest, Chuck Long, former Iowa Hawkeye football quarterback legend.

As an official host site, the Petersen Family Wellness Center will hold health and fitness activities from 8-10:30 a.m. in a mini-health fair format. All adults 50 and older are welcome to attend.

Throughout the event, there will be wellness activities, free senior group exercise programs, snacks and refreshments, prizes, guest speakers covering orthopedic and foot care, hearing screenings and autographs from Chuck Long.