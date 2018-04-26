Cities, county would lose thousands if backfill goes away

COUNTY – Elimination of a backfill of funding for Shelby County cities, county entities and schools would be detrimental, requiring those groups to get creative on how best to fund essential services in the future or face service cuts or possible tax increases.

There’s been much discussion this legislative session about eliminating the backfill of funding, but as of this week it looks like the issue may have been shelved for one more year. That’s good news for local entities.

