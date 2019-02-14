Citizen/Volunteer of the Year

COUNTY -- Bob and Glenda Mortensen were named Citizen/Volunteers of the Year at ceremonies held Friday, Feb. 8 at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry annual awards banquet.

Additional award winners announced Friday include Iowa Community Kitchen as Non-Profit Business of the Year, Hansen House Memory Care as New Business of the Year and Bauer’s Shoe Store as Business of the Year.

Todd Valline, executive director of the chamber, provided opening remarks for the event, and said 2018 was a very busy year for the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Shelby County overall.

