Home / Home
The white shaded boxes at right are the proposed easement areas the city will require per FAA regulations.

City acquiring required airport easements

Thu, 07/26/2018 - 2:17pm admin

    HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has passed a resolution allowing for the acquisition of permanent easements near the Harlan Municipal Airport, as per Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required guidelines.
    The council voted 5-0 (Jay Christensen, Jeanna Rudolph, Sharon Kroger, Greg Bladt and Dave Miller aye), authorizing initiation of agricultural land easement acquisition.
    The move came after a public hearing Tuesday, July 17 that saw no written or verbal comments on the proposal after explanations from a design firm as well as from a right-of-way services firm.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here