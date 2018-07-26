City acquiring required airport easements

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has passed a resolution allowing for the acquisition of permanent easements near the Harlan Municipal Airport, as per Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required guidelines.

The council voted 5-0 (Jay Christensen, Jeanna Rudolph, Sharon Kroger, Greg Bladt and Dave Miller aye), authorizing initiation of agricultural land easement acquisition.

The move came after a public hearing Tuesday, July 17 that saw no written or verbal comments on the proposal after explanations from a design firm as well as from a right-of-way services firm.

