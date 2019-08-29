City administrator Gettys awarded contract extension

HARLAN – Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. has been offered an extended three-year contract to serve the city, as approved by the Harlan City Council Tuesday, August 20.

Gettys has served as city administrator for three years since 2016, and the new contract will be in effect from September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022. Gettys’ annual salary will be $98,360.80, and he will be awarded executive pay increases, the same as other non-union employees.

