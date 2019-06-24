Home / Home

City approves street work

Mon, 06/24/2019 - 1:06pm admin

    HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on its street work patch, mill and overlay projects this summer, approving a low bid of $293,042.60 from Western Engineering to complete the work.
    Street work could begin within the next few weeks.  Following are the locations in Harlan expected to see improvements:
    -  Dye Street from 6th to 7th Sts.
    -  Cyclone Ave. from 5th to 6th Sts.
    -  Durant St. from 10th to 12th Sts.
    -  Farnam St. from 5th to 8th Sts.
    -  Willow St. from 7th to 10th Sts.
    -  Pine St. from 6th to 7th Sts.
    -  Walnut St. from 5th to 6th Sts.
    -  900th St. from Highway 59 west.
    -  2nd St. from Market St. to Cyclone Ave.
    -  Alleyway north/south between 5th and 6th Sts. and Court to Market Sts.
    -  Alleyway east/west between 5th and 6th Sts. and Victoria and Baldwin Sts.
    -  6th St. from Victoria to Durant Sts.
    -  7th St. from Victoria to Durant Sts.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here