City approves street work

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on its street work patch, mill and overlay projects this summer, approving a low bid of $293,042.60 from Western Engineering to complete the work.

Street work could begin within the next few weeks. Following are the locations in Harlan expected to see improvements:

- Dye Street from 6th to 7th Sts.

- Cyclone Ave. from 5th to 6th Sts.

- Durant St. from 10th to 12th Sts.

- Farnam St. from 5th to 8th Sts.

- Willow St. from 7th to 10th Sts.

- Pine St. from 6th to 7th Sts.

- Walnut St. from 5th to 6th Sts.

- 900th St. from Highway 59 west.

- 2nd St. from Market St. to Cyclone Ave.

- Alleyway north/south between 5th and 6th Sts. and Court to Market Sts.

- Alleyway east/west between 5th and 6th Sts. and Victoria and Baldwin Sts.

- 6th St. from Victoria to Durant Sts.

- 7th St. from Victoria to Durant Sts.

