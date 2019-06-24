City approves street work
HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on its street work patch, mill and overlay projects this summer, approving a low bid of $293,042.60 from Western Engineering to complete the work.
Street work could begin within the next few weeks. Following are the locations in Harlan expected to see improvements:
- Dye Street from 6th to 7th Sts.
- Cyclone Ave. from 5th to 6th Sts.
- Durant St. from 10th to 12th Sts.
- Farnam St. from 5th to 8th Sts.
- Willow St. from 7th to 10th Sts.
- Pine St. from 6th to 7th Sts.
- Walnut St. from 5th to 6th Sts.
- 900th St. from Highway 59 west.
- 2nd St. from Market St. to Cyclone Ave.
- Alleyway north/south between 5th and 6th Sts. and Court to Market Sts.
- Alleyway east/west between 5th and 6th Sts. and Victoria and Baldwin Sts.
- 6th St. from Victoria to Durant Sts.
- 7th St. from Victoria to Durant Sts.
