City audit shows healthier general fund

HARLAN – The City of Harlan is in a better financial position now than it was a year ago, and city officials hope to continue that trend in future years.

The city’s general fund ending balance at the end of the 2016 fiscal year (June 30, 2016), was $641,684, up significantly from the beginning of the year’s balance of $400,296. Jeff Peters, Williams & Company, PC, LeMars, briefed the Harlan City Council this month on the city audit completed recently.

“It’s a very positive number,” Peters said. “It’s significantly improved since we first started here” doing the audit.

