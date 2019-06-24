City council to address 7th St. bridge needs
HARLAN – A 7th St. bridge in north Harlan will be replaced as part of a project that received final approval by the Harlan City Council on Tuesday, June 18.
The City has very few actual bridges to care for, but this one over a small stream on north 7th St. is one that needs some work. “It’s one of just a few bridges we have in our community,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr., who estimates the bridge at 100 years old.
It has some critical deficiencies that need attention, he said.
