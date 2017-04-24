City, county partner on potential land sale

COUNTY – The City of Harlan and Shelby County are partnering on a project that would effectively bring for sale an approximately 11-acre tract of land that currently is being used as conservation grassland.

It’s the old dump ground east of town on Nishna Ave., and the city owns about two acres of the land with the county owning the rest. The city’s portion is land-locked with no access to the property.

The city and county began talks recently to put the acres together and eventually sell the land as one parcel. The county’s acres are not land-locked, and combining the two would make an attractive parcel to a potential buyer.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 18 approved moving forward with the execution of a purchase agreement that would allow for the county to buy the city’s two-plus acres. The city will then proceed with a public hearing to put the land up for bid anticipating it will convey the land to the county, and the county can then put the parcel up for public auction. Expectations are that the minimum bid for the land will be assessed value.

Other interested parties, however, could offer to purchase the two acres of land from the city during the bid process, although it’s hoped the county will get the land so the two parcels can be put together for eventual sale.

