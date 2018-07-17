City crews uncover 9th St. sinkhole; searching for cause

HARLAN -- Harlan city crews Wednesday were working to identify the cause of a sinkhole under the street along 9th St. near the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center.

A crack developed in the street, and upon investigation, a long area was discovered where the dirt had washed away, but the underground pipe wasn’t leaking and was intact.

Stayed tuned for further developments. In the meantime, the road was closed to through traffic.