City election to feature incumbents, new candidates

COUNTY – Write-in votes will decide a number of municipal elections in the November general election as the deadline for filing nomination papers for mayor and city council came to an end Thursday, Sept. 19.

Harlan will see incumbents and one newcomer unopposed for office, while Shelby and Irwin will see contested races and Tennant, Westphalia, Defiance, Panama and Kirkman will see some or all offices filled by write-in vote.

