City of Harlan applying for state CDBG grant

HARLAN – The City of Harlan has hired Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) to help with the preparation of an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for housing rehabilitation.

The Harlan City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday, Dec. 4 approving a $5,000 expenditure with SWIPCO to conduct all of the needed documents for the grant submission, to include a housing assessment and income survey for the community.

If successful in obtaining the grant, the community will receive monies to fund as many as six housing rehabilitation projects, each with funding available up to $24,999 in hard costs for rehab needs such as roofing, furnaces, water heaters, windows, doors, foundation work and siding, to name a few. There also would be monies available, up to $7,500 per home, for lead remediation.

Besides the $5,000 from the city, SWIPCO is providing $5,000 of its own money via its economic development funds toward the application work as well, for a total $10,000 effort.

The city has been funded in the past with grant monies for housing rehabilitation, and city and SWIPCO officials call it a great project. SWIPCO will conduct the housing assessment and income survey during the next few months, and will notify the public soon how to take surveys and also how to apply for funding should it become available.