City of Harlan audit released

HARLAN -- Auditor of State Mary Mosiman this week released an audit report on the City of Harlan.

The City’s receipts totaled $7,955,740 for the year ended June 30, 2017. The receipts included $2,993,667 of property tax, $560,322 of tax increment financing, $2,126,100 of charges for service, $1,160,991 of operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $564,386 of capital grants, contributions and restricted interest, $502,618 of local option sales tax, $12,629 of unrestricted interest on investments and $35,027 of other general receipts.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2017 totaled $7,531,860, and included $1,305,309 for public safety, $1,279,856 for capital projects and $978,197 for public works. Also, disbursements for business type activities totaled $674,642.

